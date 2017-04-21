Friday, April 21, 2017

Amidst dispute, NJDEP proposes forest stewardship rules

State agency hopes to preserve critical tracts of privately owned woodlands by requiring professional stewardship for program participants

Tom Johnson reports for NJ Spotlight:

The state is proposing broad new rules governing stewardship of privately owned forested land, a measure aimed at keeping more of New Jersey’s woodlands intact.
The program, mandated by a law passed in 2009, encourages the conservation of privately held land as forests, tracts viewed as critical to protecting water supplies, preserving critical habitat for wildlife, and providing recreational opportunities for residents.
The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection is proposing the forest stewardship program at a time when there is an ongoing dispute over management of state-owned land and other forests and whether those activities are enhancing the natural resources there.

Posted by Frank Brill at 12:22 AM
