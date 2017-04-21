Amidst dispute, NJDEP proposes forest stewardship rules

State agency hopes to preserve critical tracts of privately owned woodlands by requiring professional stewardship for program participantsTom Johnson reports for NJ Spotlight:
The state is proposing broad new rules governing stewardship of privately owned forested land, a measure aimed at keeping more of New Jersey’s woodlands intact.
The program, mandated by a law passed in 2009, encourages the conservation of privately held land as forests, tracts viewed as critical to protecting water supplies, preserving critical habitat for wildlife, and providing recreational opportunities for residents.
The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection is proposing the forest stewardship program at a time when there is an ongoing dispute over management of state-owned land and other forests and whether those activities are enhancing the natural resources there.
Read the full story
Like this? Use form in upper right to receive free updates
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>