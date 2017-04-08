At White House meeting, Trump tells Wall Street execs that he will 'absolutely destroy' regulations they hate

Prez promises "major haircut" for Dodd-Frank as NYC business leaders seek infrastructure funding and path to citizenship for immigrants Email
President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up as he arrives for a town hall with business
Rosa Goldensohn writes for Crains:
The city's top business executives bent the ears of President Donald Trump and his advisers Tuesday, pushing policies they say are key to the city and country's economic growth.
More than 50 members of the Partnership for New York City, the town's leading business group, had four morning meetings at the White House and were to spend the afternoon with the city's congressional delegation. The theme of their meeting with the president was the business climate.
Trump told chief executives from financial institutions including Citigroup, Deloitte and HSBC that they would see a rollback of industry regulations cumbersome to Wall Street.
"We are absolutely destroying these horrible regulations that have been placed on your heads over not eight years, over the last 20 and 25 years," Trump said, promising "things that are going to be very good for the banking industry" and "a very major haircut on Dodd-Frank."
