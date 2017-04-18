Climate activists want to turn anti-Trump rage into votes

Activists planning the People's Climate March in Washington, D.C. on April 29 are mapping out a far more ambitious trek than that day's walk from the Capitol to the White House. They are trying to turn rage over the Trump administration's rollback of climate change policy and budget cuts targeting science into actual political clout.
Tens of thousands of demonstrators organized by 50 groups that represent millions of members plan to demand that political leaders preserve protections for the environment and public health and invest in a clean energy economy. The march will culminate a week of activism that begins with the March for Science on April 22, followed by lobbying visits on Capitol Hill, rallies outside federal agencies and national and local candidate training workshops. There will be more than 250 People's Climate Marches held across the country and overseas.
