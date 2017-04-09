DuPont worker charged in theft of 20k trade secret files

Jessica Mazzola reports for NJ.com:An East Brunswick man was arrested Friday on charges he stole about 20,000 confidential files from his employer to open a consulting business after his retirement, federal authorities said.
Anchi Hou, 61, a retired employee of DuPont, was charged was theft of trade secrets after allegedly copying and stealing the files from the company's Parlin manufacturing facility, acting U.S. Attorney William E. Fitzpatrick said.
Hou is accused of stealing the proprietary information during the fall and summer of 2016, in advance of his December retirement, authorities said.
The files included formulas, data, and customer information related to developments in flexographic printing plate technology, an advanced form of printing, authorities said.
