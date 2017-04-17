Monday, April 17, 2017

EnviroPolitics Podcast: Week in Review - April 10-15, 2017


Our podcast is back with a New Episode (#19) in which we review some of the interesting political and environment stories featured in the past week in our daily subscription newsletter, EnviroPolitics or its free companion--EnviroPolitics Blog.

 Stories like:
  • Pa mine fire that's been burning for decades. Yes, decades
  • Key federal approval for gas pipeline that's opposed in Pa and NJ
  • New York State's second rejection of a Marcellus gas pipeline 
  • Big, expensive cleanup of a NJ lake polluted by a DuPont munitions plant
  • An effort to bring back the Bobwhite quail
  • Ozone pollution in Delaware
  • Gas and chemical industries joining with seniors to fight nuclear bailout 
...and more

Click to listen to Episode 19  

You can subscribe to our podcast for fee on:
iTunes (Podcast App on  your iPad, iPhone)
Stitcher (Android)
Player FM
MixCloud
and other popular podcast services.

It's easy to do and you'll never miss a future episode.

See and hear all 19 episodes 

Questions? Email: frankbrilljr@gmail.com or 609-577-9017
Posted by Frank Brill at 5:57 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Subscribe here to view all our YouTube videos

Repost this article