EnviroPolitics Podcast: Week in Review - April 10-15, 2017

Stories like:
Stories like:
- Pa mine fire that's been burning for decades. Yes, decades
- Key federal approval for gas pipeline that's opposed in Pa and NJ
- New York State's second rejection of a Marcellus gas pipeline
- Big, expensive cleanup of a NJ lake polluted by a DuPont munitions plant
- An effort to bring back the Bobwhite quail
- Ozone pollution in Delaware
- Gas and chemical industries joining with seniors to fight nuclear bailout
...and more

