Energy, environmental and political news and opinion for New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York and Delaware.
Monday, April 10, 2017
EP Podcast #18 - Rail mayhem, sexual harassment, bats battling back (casinos too) and a cleric with no shame
In this week's Episode (#18), we look back at some of the top political and environment stories featured April 3-7 in our daily newsletter, EnviroPolitics
Listen to the episode here
You can subscribe to our podcast for fee on:
iTunes (Podcast App on your iPad, iPhone)
Stitcher (Android)
Player FM
MixCloud
and other popular podcast services.
It's easy to do and you'll never miss a future episode.
See and hear all previous 16 episodes
Questions? Email: frankbrilljr@gmail.com or 609-577-9017
Posted by Frank Brill at 12:53 AM
Labels: casinos, Delaware, energy, environment, EnviroPolitics, New Jersey, New York, news green, NJ, NJ Transit, NY, PA, Pennsylvania, podcast, politics
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)