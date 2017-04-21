Energy, environmental and political news and opinion for New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York and Delaware.
Friday, April 21, 2017
EP Podcast: #20 - Toxics in tap water of military neighbors
Episode #20 is the first of a two-part podcast in which we interview Kyle Bagenstose and Kristina Nasuti, investigative reporters for the Bucks County Courier-Times and the Burlington County Times.
Click to listen to Episode 20
