Friday, April 21, 2017

EP Podcast: #20 - Toxics in tap water of military neighbors

Episode #20 is the first of a two-part podcast in which we interview  Kyle Bagenstose and Kristina Nasuti, investigative reporters for the Bucks County Courier-Times and the Burlington County Times.

They are part of a team that has been researching and reporting on toxic groundwater pollution at military bases in Pennsylvania and New Jersey that now threatens public drinking water supplies.

If you have a history with Air Force and Naval bases in Warminster and Horsham, Pa or Fort Dix, McGuire or Lakehurst in New Jersey, you should listen to this and the forthcoming episode.

Posted by Frank Brill at 12:27 PM
