EP Podcast: #21 - Toxics in military water - Part 2

Episode #21 is the second of a two-part podcast in which we interview
Kyle Bagenstose and Kristina Nasuti, investigative reporters for the Bucks County Courier-Times and the Burlington County Times.
Kyle and Kristina are part of a team that has been researching and reporting on toxic groundwater pollution at military bases in Pennsylvania and New Jersey that now threatens public drinking water supplies.
This episode focuses on the potential impact of the contamination on property owners with private drinking wells near the Army, Air Force and Naval bases in Burlington and Ocean Counties in New Jersey.
If you have had a history with the bases or live near them, this episode should be of interest to you. Please consider sharing it with other potentially involved associates, friends and family.
