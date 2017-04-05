Frederick B. Lacey, who took on the mob, dead at 96

|Former U.S. Attorney Frederick B. Lacey
Frederick Lacey's son first began to understand the danger of the work his father was doing when four federal marshals unexpectedly took up residence to protect the family in their suburban Glen Ridge home.
As the new U.S. Attorney for New Jersey in 1969, Lacey quickly found himself making a number of powerful enemies.
Earlier in his career, as prosecutor he sent the widely feared and ruthless head of Murder Inc., mobster Albert Anastasia, to prison for income tax evasion. As U.S. Attorney, he soon was going up against the likes of Angelo "Gyp" DeCarlo, another major organized crime boss who controlled Newark, as well as the corrupt political machines in Essex and Hudson counties.
