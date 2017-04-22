How cool, A jet plane that needs no runway or fuel

Have you heard about vertical take off and landing jets?
Until now, they've been more theoretical than practical.
No longer.
A company in Bavaria has conducted successful flights of its Lilium Jet.
It takes off straight up, like a helicopter. Then it hovers, then moves forward like any other plane. Except it's electric. It also lands vertically, again like a helicopter.
Stop reading. Click on the company's dramatic video above.
It's very cool.
The Lilium is a beautiful aircraft that is guaranteed to shake things up.
Best of all, until they figure out how to get it to hold more than two people, there's little danger of airline enforcers dragging you out of your seat, claiming the fight is overbooked.
