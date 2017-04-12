Is Hudson rail tunnel sunk if Trump pulls Obama grant?

WNYC News Online reports:
Despite campaign promises to rebuild America’s infrastructure, President Donald Trump has said he will cancel grants like the one that would pay half the estimated $24 billion price tag for the Gateway Program, which would add a second rail tunnel under the Hudson River and upgrade rail infrastructure in New Jersey and New York.
The funds were originally promised by President Barack Obama.
But if Trump doesn’t deliver the money, John Porcari, the interim head of the Gateway Development Corp., said the agency will seek financing from a public-private partnership. He added that under the partnership the massive transit project might even be finished earlier.
The Gateway Development Corp. is a nonprofit corporation made up of current and former federal, Amtrak, NJ Transit, and Port Authority officials.
