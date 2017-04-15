Saturday, April 15, 2017

Maserati says toot toot to New Jersey, Hello Michigan

Maserati is moving its North American headquarters ()

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles announced plans internally Tuesday to move the North American headquarters of its Italian luxury auto brand Maserati from Englewood Cliffs to the former Walter P. Chrysler Museum on the grounds of FCA’s headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

 “The idea is to bring us into Auburn Hills while remaining distinct and separate from the other FCA brands,” Tom Shanley, head of Maserati North America, said in a statement to The Detroit Free Press while attending the New York International Auto Show. “We have our separate office space; we will be sharing that office space with Alfa Romeo.”
Moving headquarters to the Auburn Hills campus will save Fiat Chrysler Automobiles money and cut down on executive travel despite the fact that year-over-year sales for Maserati were up 13.2 percent in October.

Shanley did not say how many people would be moving to Michigan, but he stated that only a few positions would remain in Englewood Cliffs.

“We will have limited operations (in New Jersey) from the technical side of our business,” he said in a statement.

Maserati, headquartered in Modena, Italy, has had its North American headquarters in Englewood Cliffs since 2002.

