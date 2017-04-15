Maserati says toot toot to New Jersey, Hello Michigan

Moving headquarters to the Auburn Hills campus will save Fiat Chrysler Automobiles money and cut down on executive travel despite the fact that year-over-year sales for Maserati were up 13.2 percent in October.
Shanley did not say how many people would be moving to Michigan, but he stated that only a few positions would remain in Englewood Cliffs.
“We will have limited operations (in New Jersey) from the technical side of our business,” he said in a statement.
Maserati, headquartered in Modena, Italy, has had its North American headquarters in Englewood Cliffs since 2002.
Like this? Use form in upper right to receive free updates
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>