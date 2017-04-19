More news stories on YPF Superfund payment avoidance

Yesterday, we brought you NJTV News' coverage of the legislative hearing that explored alleged attempts by YPF, Argentina's state-owned oil company, to avoid its share of payments for the $1.4 billion Superfund cleanup of the Passaic River. [NJ chemical lobby calls Argentina cleanup dodge 'fraud'].
Additional stories today worth your attention are:
Did Argentinian Firm Bankrupt Subsidiary? (NJ Spotlight)
N.J. Lawmakers Seek Probe of YPF for Passaic River Cleanup (Wall Street Journal)
