NJ Transit customers: Pop two aspirins and watch this

NJ Transit commuters, frazzled by breakdowns and delays, are looking for a light at the end of the tunnel. But there's no new tunnel there.
David Cruz of NJTV News interviews Martin Robins, the former deputy executive director of NJ Transit.
Bottom line: It's going to get worse before it gets better. Maybe much worse. But NJ's reinvigorated Transportation Trust Fund will help. Eventually.
Like this? Use form in upper right to receive free updates
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>