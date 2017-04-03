NJDEP has funding to help with stormwater projects

Jon Hurdle writes for NJ Spotlight:
Communities and environmental groups plan on putting money into rain gardens and other schemes to reduce runoff
- Credit: City of Hoboken
Managing storm-water runoff and its attendant pollution is a critical concern for New Jersey. That’s true in a city like Hoboken, where an estimated 94 percent of the surface is impervious. And it’s true in a town like Greenwich, in Warren County, where a new rain garden allows storm-water runoff from streets or lawns to filter into the soil rather than straight into a waterway.
Efforts to curb the flow of contaminated stormwater into rivers and creeks are increasing as municipalities, nonprofits, and universities develop their understanding of the risks of storm water and how to manage it.
And with more state funding for such projects recently announced by the Department of Environmental Protection, storm water advocates may be in a better position to achieve their goals.
