NJDEP hearing May 5 on proposed standard for PFNA

Kristina Scala Nasuti reports for the Burlington County Times:
If the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection approves a proposed groundwater limit for perfluorononanoic acid, it would be the first time the state's environmental regulator has formally adopted a final groundwater standard for an unregulated chemical found in firefighting foam that has tainted several sites on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.
Earlier this month, the department announced that its seeking public input for a recommendation that would permanently establish a level of 10 parts per trillion of perfluorononanoic acid, or PFNA, that is allowed in groundwater.
See our video interview with Kristina Scala Nasuti and
Kyle Bagenstose who are covering the developing story
of groundwater pollution at regional military bases--
pollution that threatens nearby public drinking water
The proposed limit mimics an interim standard that was established by the department in 2015 to regulate how much of the chemical can exist in groundwater before it becomes hazardous to human health.
The DEP is also recommending that the chemical be placed on a list of hazardous substances under the Spill Act, which would require owners and operators of facilities that handle chemicals with PFNA to be responsible for discharge prevention and discharge control.
In its proposal, the department is also looking to amend the Groundwater Quality Standards to set interim standards for 23 chemical components found in groundwater.
Before a decision is made, the department has 60 days from the time the recommendation was posted on April 3 to collect and review public comments. They have another 30 days to adopt it.
A public hearing is set for Friday, May 5, from 10 a.m. to noon in the state's public hearing room on the first floor at 401 E. State St. in Trenton.
