Op -Ed: Our infrastructure is shot; What's the solution?

New Jersey’s infrastructure — and the nation’s — are in need of a massive infusion of capital
The status of the nation’s infrastructure may be characterized as anywhere from discouraging to alarming. Every four years the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) issues a report on the status of infrastructure for the nation and for each state. Their latest report was for 2017.
The Society grades 16 categories, including dams, solid waste, drinking water, and transportation.
It is not a pleasant read; in fact, it is pretty depressing. You’d think we are living in a third-world country. The society minces no words and gives an overall grade of D+. New Jersey also received a D+.
New Jersey’s grades range from a high of B- for solid waste to D- for transit. National grades followed the New Jersey pattern — so, we are all pretty bad.
