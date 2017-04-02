Pa. OKs semiautomatic rifles for small game hunting

John Hayes reports for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:
A surprise decision last week by the Pennsylvania Game Commission will lead to new sights and sounds on the state’s hunting grounds this year.
Commissioners abruptly reversed their preliminary vote in January to permit the use of semiautomatic rifles for general hunting uses, amending the measure to ban the sporting arms for big game but permit their use for small game and furbearers, such as foxes and coyotes.
