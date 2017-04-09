Pa coal-energy plant affecting downwind infants in NJ?

|Coal-fired Portland Generating Station in Pa. NJDEP photo
Scott Fallon reports for The Record:
Environmental officials said for years that a coal-fired power plant on the Delaware River in Pennsylvania harmed New Jersey residents by spewing air pollution across state lines.
Now it appears they have proof.
A study published this week by a team of scientists shows New Jersey mothers living as far as 20 to 30 miles downwind from the Portland Generating Station had a greater chance of having babies with low birth weight.
The study said babies born in Morris, Sussex, Hunterdon and Warren counties from 1990 to 2006 were 17 percent more likely to be born with very low birth weight - under 3⅓ pounds - and 6.5 percent more likely to be born with low birth weight - under 5½ pounds.
