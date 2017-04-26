Political opposition to natural gas compressor in NJ

|Rendering of Transco compressor station proposed by the Williams Companies
Yesterday, we posted a link to a NJTV News story about New Jersey residents who are trying to get the ear of the the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to express their opposition to a natural gas compressor facility proposed by the Williams Companies to be located near the border of Franklin Township and South Brunswick Township.
This time, one part of a gas pipeline is getting the heat
Today, we received notice that State Senator Kip Bateman also opposes the project. In addition, his media release (below) contains links to news stories reporting that both freeholder boards in Somerset and Middlesex counties have filed as intervenors with FERC.
Senator Christopher “Kip” Bateman (R-Middlesex, Mercer, Hunterdon, Somerset) voiced his opposition to a portion of the Williams Transco Northeast Supply Enhancement project that would put a massive natural gas compressor in central New Jersey, joining the Middlesex and Somerset county freeholder boards who came out against the proposed project this week.
The project would transport natural gas from Pennsylvania to the New York City area through an underground pipeline that cuts through Hunterdon, Somerset and Middlesex counties to the Raritan Bay. It includes plans for a 32,000 horsepower gas compressor near the border of Franklin Township and South Brunswick.
This week, the Middlesex County Board of Chosen Freeholders announced they filed as intervenors with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), the federal agency that would ultimately approve the project. According to a report by the South Brunswick Patch, that allows the county to access any filings and documents related to the project. Somerset County’s freeholder board later announced their intention to file a similar motion with FERC.
“Improving our energy infrastructure is crucial to our state’s economic future,” Senator Bateman said. “However, if our residents have serious concerns about this project, we owe it to them to do whatever we can to find a solution that takes the health and safety of our communities into consideration first.”
