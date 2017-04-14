The March for Science on April 22 - A good idea or not?

|July 2016 climate protest in Philadelphia (John Minchillo/AP Photo)
NewsWorks reports today:
Scientists and science fans are planning a March for Science on April 22nd, calling for the attention “to defend the vital role science plays in health, safety, economies and governments.” As a response to the election of President Trump, the march has sparked a debate within the science community.
Earlier this morning on Radio Times, Marty Moss-Coane talked with climate scientist and Columbia University professor, James Hansen, about science’s role in political activity. He said he wants to focus on solutions.
“We’ve filled this law suit against the federal government to try to force them to do their job,” Hansen said. “The Citizens Climate Lobby who advocate a carbon fee and dividend. We need these correct policies.”
However, Robert Young, a geologist from Western Carolina University said that politicizing science will not help with creating better science-based policy.
“We’re not going to convenience the professional climate change skeptics,” Young said. “Rather than marching on Washington, I’ve suggested that we need to march into our local communities.”
To hear more about what the science community is discussing, listen to the full interview on Radio Times.
