This time, one part of a gas pipeline is getting the heat

Operators of the Williams Companies, who want to install the facility, already supervise 500 miles of Transco pipelines running under the state without problems, according to a spokesman. He says the compressor station, proposed to be built on a 52-acre wooded quarry site, would not be seen nor heard by neighbors.
David Cruz reports the story above for NJTV News.
