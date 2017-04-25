Tuesday, April 25, 2017

This time, one part of a gas pipeline is getting the heat

Residents in Franklin Township, South Brunswick and surrounding communities in Somerset County, New Jersey are racing against the clock to have their objections to a proposed natural gas compressor station heard by federal regulators.

 Operators of the Williams Companies, who want to install the facility, already supervise 500 miles of Transco pipelines running under the state without problems, according to a spokesman. He says the compressor station, proposed to be built on a 52-acre wooded quarry site, would not be seen nor heard by neighbors.

David Cruz reports the story above for NJTV News.
