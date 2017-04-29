Trump order could lead to drilling off NJ coast

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday that would open the Atlantic and Arctic oceans for drilling.
Earlier in the week the move drew bipartisan fire from lawmakers in coastal states.
The order would allow Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to revisit a plan signed by former President Barack Obama that put those oceans off limits to drilling for another five years. The order also would lift a permanent ban on some drilling in those oceans, a rule Obama signed in December.
