Trump restoring jobs? Don't ask the U. S. tourism industry

Airplanes sit on the tarmac at San Francisco International Airport. San Francisco is one city expected to lose tourism dollars this year after President Trump promoted a travel ban. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
The Washington Post reports:
The toll of the president’s proposals has been swift on the nation’s tourism industry, with tour group organizers saying that people suddenly have an unsettling sense that the United States isn’t as welcoming a place as it once was. One industry expert pegs the projected lost revenue for 2017 at $7.4 billion. Read the full story
