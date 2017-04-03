We know you love your iPhone but don't sleep with it

|Photo courtesy of Wiley Day
Why? Amy B. Wang explains in The Washington Post:
When Wiley Day fell asleep on March 22, his iPhone was not far away. Like so many others, he had grown used to keeping his phone with him in bed, via an extension cord, as it charged overnight.
The 32-year-old Huntsville, Ala., man would soon regret that habit.
The next morning, Day woke up and rolled over. As he did so, a dog-tag necklace that he was wearing happened to catch on the exposed prongs of the charger head, which had come loose from the extension cord.
The metal chain suddenly became a conductor for the electricity — and it traveled straight to Day's neck.
