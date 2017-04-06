Thursday, April 6, 2017

When this millennial couldn't reach his congressman

Temple graduate Ryan Epp is the creator of Snail Mail Congress which gets constituent concerns to elected officials using the postal service. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)


A few months ago, Ryan Epp wanted to tell U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey his concerns about Betsy DeVos, the controversial charter-school champion who Trump nominated to be his education secretary.
 
“No one was picking up the phone in his office. I called like 25 times in one day and didn’t get a response,” said Epp, 26, of Lancaster. “So I decided to write Sen. Toomey a letter.
 
And I did that, printed it out — and then realized I was out of stamps.”
 
So what did he do?
 
NewsWorks' Dana DeFilippo provides the answer:

