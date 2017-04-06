When this millennial couldn't reach his congressman

|Temple graduate Ryan Epp is the creator of Snail Mail Congress which gets constituent concerns to elected officials using the postal service. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
A few months ago, Ryan Epp wanted to tell U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey his concerns about Betsy DeVos, the controversial charter-school champion who Trump nominated to be his education secretary.
“No one was picking up the phone in his office. I called like 25 times in one day and didn’t get a response,” said Epp, 26, of Lancaster. “So I decided to write Sen. Toomey a letter.
And I did that, printed it out — and then realized I was out of stamps.”
So what did he do?
NewsWorks' Dana DeFilippo provides the answer:
