Will less burdensome BPU reviews spur grid upgrades?

Consumer advocates question need for program, since many power and gas utilities are already committed to making infrastructure more resilient
Tom Johnson writes for NJ Spotlight:
The state is looking to spur new investment by utilities into additional upgrades to their power grids by allowing the companies to move ahead with projects with minimal regulatory review.
The proposal, the subject of new discussions among utilities, regulatory staff, and consumer advocates, is somewhat similar to a mechanism that allows water utilities to invest in projects without the time and expense of traditional rate cases.
Read the full story here
Like this? Use form in upper right to receive free updates
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>