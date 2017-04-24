Monday, April 24, 2017

Your pick for a Sustainable Raritan award would be...?

If you know of  a person, organization, business, or governmental group has gone above and beyond the call for a more Sustainable Raritan River, Basin or Bay, consider nominating them for one of the 2017 Sustainable Raritan Awards.

 The awards will be presented at the 9th Annual Sustainable Raritan River Conference and Awards Ceremony on June 9 at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, NJ.

 Awards will be presented in these categories:
 Government Innovation
 Leadership (individual) 
 Non-Profit Innovation 
 Public Access
 Public Education  
 Remediation and Redevelopment 
 Stewardship 
 Sustainable Business Award 
 Citizen Action

 Deadline for nominations is May 31, 2017

 More information and nomination form here.

Posted by Frank Brill at 1:09 PM
