Just what New Jerseyans don't need: a new brand of tick

Another tick-borne disease has spread to New Jersey, and it may produce some strange side effects that could impact the way people eat.
Tom Davis reports for the Brick Patch:
A tick that produces a rash similar to that of Lyme disease has spread to New Jersey, and it may produce some strange side effects that could impact your diet.
The lone star tick produces southern tick-associated rash illness, or STARI, that can lead to fatigue, fever, headache, muscle and joint pains, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
But there's another potential symptom that you may not have expected: an allergic reaction to red meat.
