Monday, May 22, 2017

Christie budget shifts climate money to brownfields


Tom Johnson reports for NJ Spotlight:

Budget proposal shifts $6 million from Global Warming Solutions Fund to general budget to help restore
contaminated sites

The Christie administration is putting cleaning up contaminated brownfields ahead of trying to ease climate change in its current budget proposal. 

In language in the fiscal year 2018 budget, the administration is shifting $6 million in un-expended funds in the Global Warming Solutions Fund to the general budget to provide assistance to developers seeking to return contaminated sites to productive use.

Read the full story

Like this? Use form in upper right to receive free updates
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>
Posted by Frank Brill at 10:29 AM
Labels: , , , , , , , ,
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Subscribe here to view all our YouTube videos

Repost this article