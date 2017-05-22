Christie budget shifts climate money to brownfields

Tom Johnson reports for NJ Spotlight:
Budget proposal shifts $6 million from Global Warming Solutions Fund to general budget to help restore
contaminated sites
In language in the fiscal year 2018 budget, the administration is shifting $6 million in un-expended funds in the Global Warming Solutions Fund to the general budget to provide assistance to developers seeking to return contaminated sites to productive use.
Read the full story
Like this? Use form in upper right to receive free updates
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>