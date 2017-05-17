Connecticut sues EPA over ozone from York, Pa. plant

|The Brunner Island Steam Electric Station in East Manchester Twp., Pa.
Wallace McKelvey reports for PennLive:
Although Brunner Island is 75 miles from the Delaware border and 175 miles from Connecticut, both states argued that its emissions contribute to air pollution within their borders.
On Tuesday, Connecticut's attorney general sued the EPA for failing to address its complaint that Brunner Island's pollution was impeding its ability to meet federal Clean Air Act standards. Last year, Delaware filed a similar complaint with the EPA.
At issue are the levels of nitrogen oxide emissions coming from the York Haven plant. Nitrogen oxide reacts with other pollutants in the presence of sunlight to form ozone, a colorless and odorless greenhouse gas known to cause respiratory and other ailments.
"Modeling and analysis have shown that interstate transport of air pollution from Brunner Island, a stationary source which is upwind of Connecticut, contributes significantly to non-attainment of (federal ozone standards)," the Connecticut lawsuit reads.
