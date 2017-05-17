Democratic reformer Larry Krasner wins Philly DA primary

|Larry Krasner likely to replace disgraced Seth Williams in January
Anna Orso writes for BillyPenn:
In a closely-watched race with national implications, Larry Krasner, the defense attorney who became the darling of the social justice movement, has become a near-lock to become district attorney of Philadelphia.
With about 80 percent of precincts reporting, Krasner, who has represented clients including Occupy Philly and Black Lives Matter, has won the Democratic primary and will represent the party on the November ballot. And in a city with a 7-to-1 Democratic voter registration advantage, the odds are high that come January, he’s going to be the DA.
Since the early days of this race, pundits predicted low turnout. But it actually drew more voters than the election that put now-disgraced District Attorney Seth Williams into office in 2009. Unofficial election results show 108,000 votes were cast with 75 percent of precincts reporting, meaning voter turnout is higher than than the last competitive district attorney’s race in 2009, when 103,000 votes were cast.
