Energy, enviro-bills before Senate panel today in Trenton

The New Jersey Legislature's Senate Energy and Environment Committee is scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 15, in Room 10, on the third floor of the State House Annex in Trenton, to consider the following bills:
A-1645 Schaer, G.S. (D-36); Webber, J. (R-26); Dancer, R.S. (R-12); Pintor Marin, E. (D-29)
Expands definition of "acquisition," for purposes of county and municipal open space trust funds, to include demolition, removal of debris, and restoration of lands being acquired.
Related Bill: S-195
A-4580 Taliaferro, A.J. (D-3); Burzichelli, J.J. (D-3); Quijano, A. (D-20); Houghtaling, E. (D-11)
Appropriates $2,900,000 from "2009 Farmland Preservation Fund" for grants to certain nonprofit organizations for farmland preservation purposes.
Related Bill: S-2989
A-4581 Houghtaling, E. (D-11); Andrzejczak, B. (D-1); Singleton, T. (D-7); Downey, J. (D-11)
Appropriates $22,385,743 to State Agriculture Development Committee for farmland preservation purposes.
Related Bill: S-2987
A-4582 Andrzejczak, B. (D-1); Mazzeo, V. (D-2); Taliaferro, A.J. (D-3); Zwicker, A. (D-16); Houghtaling, E. (D-11)
Appropriates $32.5 million from constitutionally dedicated CBT revenues to State Agriculture Development Committee for county planning incentive grants.
Related Bill: S-2990
A-4584 Zwicker, A. (D-16); Taliaferro, A.J. (D-3);
Burzichelli, J.J. (D-3); Houghtaling, E. (D-11)
Appropriates $7,500,000 from constitutionally dedicated CBT revenues for planning incentive grants to municipalities for farmland preservation purposes.
Related Bill: S-2988
S-195 Kyrillos, J.M. (R-13); Smith, B. (D-17)
Related Bill: A-1645
S-2987 Cruz-Perez, N. (D-5); Oroho, S.V. (R-24)
Related Bill: A-4581
S-2988 Sweeney, S.M. (D-3)
Related Bill: A-4584
S-2989 Lesniak, R.J. (D-20); Oroho, S.V. (R-24)
Related Bill: A-4580
S-2990 Whelan, J. (D-2); Van Drew, J. (D-1)
Related Bill: A-4582
For discussion only:
SCR-151 Smith, B. (D-17); Bateman, C. (R-16)
Amends Constitution to dedicate revenues from societal benefits charge for various energy-related uses established by law. Related Bill: ACR-235
