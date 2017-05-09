First NJ Governor primary debates tonight; do you care?

Maybe New Jerseyans are just worn out after almost eight years whirling inside the spin cycle of Chris Christie. Maybe the Sturm und Drang out of D.C. has hammered thin our usual zest for politics.
Whatever the cause, the gubernatorial primary elections, less than a month away, have generated little more than yawns.
Last night on NJTV News, Chief Political Correspondent Michael Aaron provided profiles of the four Democratic candidates (above). Tonight, Michael will be back with a look at the Republicans.
Let's hope the head-to-heads tonight from Stockton University and during subsequent debates on May 11 (Democrats) and May 18 (Republicans) manage to spark some unexpected interest.
Otherwise, there will be little left to watch between now and November but the guy with all the money slowly pulling away with all the votes.
Both Democrat and Republican debates tonight will be livestreamed at 6:30 and 8 on NJTVNews.org
NJTV News will host the Democratic debate at 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 11 and the Republican debate at 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 18.
Like this? Use form in upper right to receive free updatesSee popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>