ICE raid left them scared down on the mushroom farm

At Kaolin Farms in Chester County, agents arrested 12 mushroom workers after a search
for four others came up empty. Ed Hille photo
Michael Matza reports for Philly.news:
ICE raid spooks Chester County mushroom farms
The mushroom farms in Chester County, Pa. have always counted on high volumes of immigrant labor, so it's not surprising the area was targeted by ICE officials. At the end of April, agents raided a private facility, flashing photos of four men who ostensibly might work there. No one knew or had heard of those men (lawyers say it may have been a ruse), but everyone was questioned anyway, and several were detained and arrested. Now, a couple weeks later, the community is scared and shook.
