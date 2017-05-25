Kooper elected chair of NJ Bar Assn's public utility section

The Public Utility Law Section, the legal organization for New Jersey’s public utilities attorney community, hosts monthly meetings and special programming throughout the year bringing together practitioners from both the private sector and state agencies including the Board of Public Utilities and the Division of Rate Counsel.
Kooper was appointed Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary of Middlesex Water Company in March 2014, and currently serves as the Secretary of the National Association of Water Companies’ New Jersey Chapter and on multiple committees for the National Association of Water Companies and the New Jersey Utilities Association.
He also serves on the Board of Trustees of Temple B’Nai Abraham in Livingston, New Jersey, where he resides with his wife Jessica and sons Jordan and Ethan.
In 2016, Kooper was honored as a finalist for the New York Stock Exchange Corporate Governance and Leadership Awards’ Distinguished General Counsel of the Year and the NJBIZ General Counsel of the Year in the Public Company Category.
Like this? Use form in upper right to receive free updates
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>