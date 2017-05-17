NJ environment bills in Assembly committee tomorrow

ASSEMBLY ENVIRONMENT AND SOLID WASTE
2:00 PM
May 18, 2017
May 18, 2017
Room 9, 3rd Floor
State House Annex
Trenton, NJ
State House Annex
Trenton, NJ
The following resolution is pending intro & referral: AR-248 (Eustace) Urges U.S. President and Attorney General to oppose merger of Bayer AG and Monsanto Company.
For consideration:
A-1760 Eustace, T. (D-38)
Provides corporation business tax and gross income tax credits for value of certain fruit and vegetable donations made by commercial farm operators.
Related Bill: S-512
A-3586 Conaway, H. (D-7); Singleton, T. (D-7)
Establishes procedure for removal of certain abandoned flood control structures causing property erosion.
A-4540 Muoio, E.M. (D-15); Eustace, T. (D-38)
Requires municipal land use plan element of master plan to address smart growth, storm resiliency, and environmental sustainability issues. Related Bill: S-2873
A-4631 Lampitt, P.R. (D-6); Quijano, A. (D-20); Eustace, T. (D-38); Kennedy, J.J. (D-22); Benson, D.R. (D-14); Muoio, E.M. (D-15); Zwicker, A. (D-16)
Establishes State food waste reduction goal of 50 percent by 2030. Related Bill: S-3027
A-4701 Eustace, T. (D-38); Zwicker, A. (D-16); Vainieri Huttle, V. (D-37); Gusciora, R. (D-15); Kennedy, J.J. (D-22)
Requires State's full participation in Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. Related Bill: S-3059
A-4740 Benson, D.R. (D-14); Eustace, T. (D-38); DeAngelo, W.P. (D-14); Zwicker, A. (D-16)
Provides gross income tax credit for costs to purchase and install smart thermostats. Related Bill: S-3065
A-4794 Eustace, T. (D-38)
Prohibits use of chlorpyrifos insecticide.
S-512 Ruiz, M.T. (D-29); Oroho, S.V. (R-24)
Provides corporation business tax and gross income tax credits for value of certain fruit and vegetable donations made by commercial farm operators.
Related Bill: A-1760
