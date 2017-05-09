NJ seafood restaurant off the hook in flesh-eating lawsuit

A N.J. restaurant isn't liable for serving a woman who ate raw shellfish, and then developed a flesh-eating bacteria.
Tom Davis reports for Brick Patch:
A Jersey Shore restaurant isn't liable for serving a woman who ate raw shellfish, and then developed a flesh-eating bacteria that caused her amputate her leg, a judge ruled this past week
Maureen Horan of Pennsylvania sued The Windrift Hotel and Resort, a beachfront vacation spot in Avalon, after contracting an illness after the July 30, 2010 visit to the resorts, a just ruled on Friday.
Two days after, Horan ate three raw clams from the menu's "Jersey Shore Sampler," according to nj.com. She was hospitalized with what doctors said was a Vibrio vulnificus sepsis infection and fasciitis.
Doctors later amputated her leg to stop the further spread of bacteria, the report said. The Cape May County Board of Health food inspector also found several violations.
