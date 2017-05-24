NJ senate floor votes on environment bills tomorrow

The following bills are posted for votes in the New Jersey Senate tomorrow (May 25)
A-4350 Eustace, T. (D-38); Diegnan, P.J. (D-18)
Precludes DEP from imposing certain certification requirements on installers of individual subsurface sewage disposal systems. Related Bill: S-2914
A-4583 Zwicker, A. (D-16); Conaway, H. (D-7); Land, R.B. (D-1); Downey, J. (D-11)
Appropriates $2,988,859 from 2009 Historic Preservation Fund and constitutionally dedicated CBT revenues to provide capital preservation grants for certain historic preservation projects. Related Bill: S-2991
A-4701 Eustace, T. (D-38); Zwicker, A. (D-16); Vainieri Huttle, V. (D-37); Gusciora, R. (D-15); Kennedy, J.J. (D-22); Benson, D.R. (D-14); Jasey, M.M. (D-27)
Requires State's full participation in Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. Related: S-3059
ACR-192 McKeon, J.F. (D-27); Spencer, L.G. (D-29); Muoio, E.M. (D-15)
Determines that DEP's proposal to amend septic system density standards in Highlands Water Protection and Planning Act Rules is inconsistent with legislative intent.
Related Bill: SCR-148
S-481 Oroho, S.V. (R-24); Cunningham, S.B. (D-31)
Revises definition of "landlord" to include rooming and boarding house owners and operators with regard to ordinances holding landlords to certain standards of responsibility.
S-771 Smith, B. (D-17); Bateman, C. (R-16)
Requires large food waste generators to separate and recycle food waste and amends definition of "Class I renewable energy." Related Bill: A-2417
S-806 Weinberg, L. (D-37); Gordon, R.M. (D-38); Eustace, T. (D-38)
Requires owner or operator of certain trains to have discharge response, cleanup, and contingency plans to transport certain hazardous materials by rail; requires NJ DOT to request bridge inspection reports from US DOT. Related Bill: A-2463
S-2360 Allen, D.B. (R-7); Greenstein, L.R. (D-14); Bateman, C. (R-16); Smith, B. (D-17)
Requires Department of Agriculture to develop voluntary guidelines to encourage school districts and institutions of higher education to donate excess food; extends "Food Bank Good Samaritan Act" protections to school districts. Related Bill: A-3056
S-2834 Sweeney, S.M. (D-3); Greenstein, L.R. (D-14); Bateman, C. (R-16)
The "Water Quality Accountability Act"; imposes certain testing, reporting, management, and infrastructure investment requirements on water purveyors. Related Bill: A-4569
S-2914 Greenstein, L.R. (D-14)
Precludes DEP from imposing certain certification requirements on installers of individual subsurface sewage disposal systems. Related Bill: A-4350
S-2991 Turner, S.K. (D-15); Kean, T.H. (R-21)
Appropriates $2,988,859 from 2009 Historic Preservation Fund and constitutionally dedicated CBT revenues to provide capital preservation grants for certain historic preservation projects. Related Bill: A-4583
S-3027 Smith, B. (D-17); Greenstein, L.R. (D-14)
Establishes State food waste reduction goal of 50 percent by 2030.
Related Bill: A-4631
S-3059 Sweeney, S.M. (D-3); Smith, B. (D-17)
Requires State's full participation in Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.
Related Bill: A-4701
S-3065 Smith, B. (D-17); Bateman, C. (R-16)
Provides gross income tax credit for costs to purchase and install smart thermostats.
Related Bill: A-4740
SCR-144 Sweeney, S.M. (D-3)
Commends Rutgers University Coastal Ocean Observation Laboratory for contributions to ocean research, data collection, technology, and forecasting. Related Bill: ACR-231
SR-107 Smith, B. (D-17); Bateman, C. (R-16)
Urges relevant federal and State authorities to investigate actions taken by Argentinian state oil company to discharge Superfund obligations through bankruptcy proceedings. Related Bill: AR-219
SR-110 Smith, B. (D-17); Greenstein, L.R. (D-14)
Urges BPU to adopt goal to equip 500,000 homes with energy-saving smart thermostats by 2023. Related Bill: AR-227
