PSEG retiring two largest coal-burning energy plants

Tom Johnson reports for NJ Spotlight
Shuttering the plants follows a national trend, as cleaner, cheaper natural gas supplants coal across the country
Read the full story here
Like this? Use form in upper right to receive free updates
Shuttering the plants follows a national trend, as cleaner, cheaper natural gas supplants coal across the country
Credit: PSEG
The old power plant in Jersey City had not run the past seven months, but a couple of weeks ago in the middle of a mini-heat wave, the nearly half-century-old facility got called on one more time.
Not without some challenges, though: This time, the 625-megawatt Hudson unit was running on natural gas instead of the coal that routinely delivered electricity to 600,000 customers.
But tomorrow that era — for both coal and natural gas at that facility — ends once and for all, not only for the Hudson unit, but also for the Mercer coal-fired plant. Their owner, PSEG Power, is retiring the two biggest coal plants left in New Jersey.
It is a trend occurring around the nation, as low-priced natural gas crowds out the fuel that once provided the bulk of electricity, as well as most of the pollution — mercury and other airborne toxin and greenhouse-gas emissions that contributed to climate change.
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>