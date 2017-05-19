Questions about Oyster Creek safety? Book this meeting

Patricia A. Miller reports for Brick Patch:
How safe was the Oyster Creek Nuclear Generating Station in 2016?
You can get some detailed answers from the federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission at a discussion slated for 6 p.m. on May 25 at the Holiday Inn in Manahawkin.
The NRC will discuss the Exelon-owned plant's performance and the NRC's oversight of the facility on Route 9 in Lacey Township.
NRC employees and resident inspectors on the site full-time will be on hand to answer any questions, said NRC spokesman Neil Sheehan.
Sheehan said Oyster Creek operated safely during 2016, with no inspection findings or performance indicators outside of the normal range.
