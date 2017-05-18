RPA thinks ReThink's Penn Station plan is off track

Influential advocacy group says
scrapping Penn South is a mistake but agrees big fixes are a must
Joe Anuta reports for
Crain's:
The Regional Plan
Association is pushing back on a Manhattan think tank's proposal for fixing
Penn Station and improving rail transit throughout the region.
RPA, which is set to release its own sweeping vision for the tristate area this
fall, said on Tuesday that nixing Penn Station South would be a mistake.
"We don't believe ... that the existing tracks alone are enough to meet
demand," RPA head Tom Wright wrote
in a blog post. "Growing service demand can only be
accommodated by increasing the number of tracks and platforms to accommodate
through running service."
Like this?
Use form in upper right to receive free updates
See popular posts from the last
30 days in right column --- >>