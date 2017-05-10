Senate blocks overturn of Obama rule on methane venting

Matthew Daly reports for the Associated Press:
In a surprising win for environmentalists and Democrats and a blow to the fossil-fuel industry, the Senate on Wednesday failed in a bid to reverse an Obama-era regulation restricting harmful methane emissions that escape from oil and gas wells on federal land.
The vote was 51-49 in the Republican-led Senate with three GOP lawmakers - Maine's Susan Collins, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and John McCain of Arizona - joining forces with the Democrats to block efforts to overturn the rule.
Graham and Collins had publicly opposed the repeal effort, but McCain's vote surprised many on both sides of the debate.
Read the full story here
Like this? Use form in upper right to receive free updates
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>