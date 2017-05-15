Three Delaware towns approved for beach restoration

|Beach erosion in South Bethany - Suchat Pedereson photo - News-Journal
Gray Hughes reports for The News-Journal:
During a time when funding is uncertain for many federal programs involving climate change and the environment, three towns along the coast of Delaware received reassuring news Monday.
Standing at the Bethany Beach Bandstand, Sen. Tom Carper announced the Delaware coast from Fenwick Island to Bethany Beach would be undergoing emergency beach nourishment at no cost to the state after a series of storms hit the Delaware beaches in 2015.
"If you go back to late 2015, we had a storm, Joaquin, and it came through here and did some damage, and then it was a one-two punch," Carper said. "Jonas came after that, and it just about did us in. All the work that the Army Corps had done to build up the beach and the dunes to protect us was pretty much wiped out."
