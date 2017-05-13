Urban Coast Institute names Harrington Associate Director

Former UCI Advisory Committee Member Is One of East Coast’s Leading Voices on Coastal Resilience and Beaches
|Dr. Thomas Herrington
WEST LONG BRANCH (NJ) – Dr. Thomas Herrington has been appointed as the first associate director of the Monmouth University Urban Coast Institute (UCI). The hire reflects the UCI’s continued growth and Monmouth’s commitment as the “Coastal University” to expand its capacity as a leading research and policy center.
Herrington has extensive experience working at the state, regional and national level and is one of New Jersey’s leading experts on coastal processes, beach management and ocean engineering. He will work closely with UCI staff, Monmouth faculty, students and other partners to help find solutions to the challenges facing coastal communities, sustainable coastal economies and health ocean ecosystems.
Prior to joining the UCI, Herrington served as the director of the ocean engineering graduate program at the Stevens Institute of Technology from 2007-17 and the director of the New Jersey Coastal Protection Technical Assistance Service from 2002-17. He has over 25 years of experience in coastal sustainability and hazard mitigation research, including the analysis of storm surge and wave impacts on coastal communities. He is well acquainted with the UCI, having recently served as a member of its Advisory Committee.
