Energy, environmental and political news and opinion for New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York and Delaware.
Tuesday, May 9, 2017
What's new with e-waste recycling in New Jersey?
Scott Brubaker, deputy director of the division of solid and hazardous waste at the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), discusses changes that, as of Jan. 9, 2017, expand and strengthen the state’s electronic waste recycling law. The law had already required manufacturers of computers and televisions to recycle their worn-out products when they enter the waste stream. The amendments add printers and fax machines to the products that must be recycled and applies the law to schools and government offices as well.
It also insures that all geographic areas of the state have convenient droop-off locations for worn-out e-waste products and it gives the DEP more enforcement authority. Interview recorded on April 12, 2017 at the annual meeting of the Association of New Jersey Recyclers (ANJR) #ANJR #recycling #Ewaste #NJDEP #DEP #computers #TVs #televisions #printers #faxmachines
Posted by Frank Brill at 5:16 PM
Labels: ANJR, Association of New Jersey Recyclers, computers, e-waste, electronic waste, fax machines, New Jersey, NJ, printers, recycling, Scott Brubaker, televisions, TVs
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)