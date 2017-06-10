Another review for another pipeline through the Pinelands

David Levinsky reports for the Burlington County Times:
The New Jersey Pinelands Commission is preparing to begin its review of another controversial natural gas pipeline, this one through a portion of northern Burlington County and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.
The commission voted Friday to approve a resolution detailing its planned review process of New Jersey Natural Gas' proposed Southern Reliability Link pipeline through northern Burlington, Monmouth and Ocean counties.
The 30-mile pipeline must be approved by the commission because a portion of it is planned to run through the million-acre Pinelands reserve, which is home to numerous rare and threatened plants and animals, as well as pristine drinking water.
The move to begin reviewing the process comes on the heels of the commission's vote in February to approve another controversial natural gas pipeline planned by South Jersey Gas in the southernmost portion of the protected Pines.
It also comes shortly after the commission received a May 11 letter from attorneys representing New Jersey Natural Gas asking that the commission move forward.
Both pipelines have drawn significant opposition from environmental groups that fear approval of the gas infrastructure will cause destruction in the sensitive region.
