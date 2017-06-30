As shutdown looms, Christie still railing against Horizon

The state has about six hours before it shuts down, but Gov. Chris Christie said he is still willing to work on passing a budget before midnight if the Legislature brings him a majority-approved compromise from both houses.
Christie blamed the budget impasse on Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto (D-Secaucus), who refuses to introduce a bill to reorganize Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey that Christie wants as part of a package deal for him to pass the $35.5 billion budget.
Christie called for a meeting with legislative leaders at 2 p.m., which included Prieto, state Senate President Stephen Sweeney (D-West Deptford), Sen. Loretta Weinberg (D-Teaneck), Sen. Paul Sarlo (D-Wood-Ridge), and Assemblyman Gary Schaer (D-Passaic), which ended after roughly 1.5 hours and no agreement.
Like this? Use form in upper right to receive free updates
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>