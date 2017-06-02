Christie's chief counsel, Greg Aquaviva, headed to court?

|Gregory Aquaviva
Thursday afternoon, the former UnitedHealth Group executive’s name appeared on a list of nominees for the state Superior Court being sent by Christie to the state Senate for approval.
Acquaviva had been UHG’s vice president for state government affairs, before rejoining Christie’s administration in March as chief counsel. He had previously served in the governor’s administration in roles including chief of staff for Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno.
He was No. 28 on the NJBIZ Power 50 Health Care list for 2017, and a member of the NJBIZ Forty Under 40 list in 2016.
Christie announced eight names in total were submitted for judgeships Thursday. The governor’s office said, as a matter of policy, it does not comment further on nominations.
