Deal, NJ tries to add beach, parking fees, then backs down

Jacqueline L. Urgo reports for Philly.com that Deal, NJ has withdrawn its plan to require expensive beach tags and high-priced parking permits.
The episode, Urgo writes, "was another in a long list, going back to the 1970s, in which this mile-long Monmouth County enclave of multimillion-dollar beachfront estates has drawn accusations of contriving to limit public access to its beaches."
Read the story here
